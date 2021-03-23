Listen here:
How is it decided an animal is endangered?
Normally, it is done by referring to biological surveys.
This reliance on Western science is the norm, according to Leon Andrew, the Chair of the Northwest Territories Species at Risk Committee.
But that’s set to change in the Northwest Territories.
Indigenous knowledge is set to be included in assessments in Species at Risk assessments in the NWT.
The move has been an effort by Andrews and deputy chair Suzanne Carrière to change how decisions about what animals earn protected status, are made.
Andrew, who is Dene, says the inclusion of traditional knowledge will be invaluable.
Both Andrew and Carriere touted the innovation of this work, and said they hope people outside the NWT will pick it up.