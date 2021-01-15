Shawn Buckley – Showcasing Great Slave Lake

Shawn Buckley is a third generation fisherman and the owner and operator of Great Slave Lake Tours.
He’s Been fishing on all of Great Slave Lake for 28 years, but for him it’s more than just a hobby, it’s his home and his livelihood, something he parlayed into a job.
He’s been guiding sport fishers and running boat tours in the summer and teaching tourists and lots of school kids about ice fishing in the winter for nearly 10 years. What hasn’t changed for Shawn is his enjoyment of seeing people learn new things.
He cherishes and respects the lake and it’s something he loves to share with others.