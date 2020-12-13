COVID-19 case reported in Hay River, exposure risk on two flights

- Advertisement -

One case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hay River.

The case stemmed from travel outside the territory, and the GNWT has identified an exposure risk on two different flights the individual took as part of their travel.

People who were on the two flights listed below are potential contacts.

Canadian North Flight Number: 238

Departing: Edmonton

Arriving: Yellowknife

Date: December 4, 2020

Rows affected: 4-10 First Air Flight Number: 608

Departing: Yellowknife

Arriving: Hay River

Date: December 4, 2020

Rows affected: 7-13

Anyone who this impacts should get tested for COVID-19, and those on the Edmonton flight should continue to self-isolate, according to the statement.

People outside those specific rows are now considered contacts. Public health has not identified any further public exposures.

“Exposures on flights typically occur when people are traveling before they develop symptoms since there are measures in place to prevent people with symptoms from flying,” according to a statement from Dr. Kami Kandola, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer.

This brings the territory’s total of COVID-19 cases to 21, after 5 cases related to travel were reported in Yellowknife.

The individual is isolating and doing well.