Five COVID-19 cases reported in Yellowknife

Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Yellowknife.

No community exposure risk was identified in any public places.

Four of the reported cases are from the same household, connected to travel outside the NWT. There are limited numbers of contacts, who the GNWT has reached out to provide isolation advice, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The other case stemmed from international travel. The only contacts connected to the fifth case live in the same household as the confirmed positive individual. All the cases are doing well and isolating appropriately.

These confirmed cases were isolating during the November 30 to December 4 period when wastewater sampling found traces of COVID-19.

The advisory about people who arrived and started self-isolating after November 30 is still in place, meaning the territorial government is still recommending those people get tested for COVID-19.