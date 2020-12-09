15th Annual Stuff the Bus

- Advertisement -

There are many things that make the residents of Yellowknife great, supporting their neighbours in need is certainly one of them. This friendly city is full of charitable organizations and events throughout the year.

One event that reached it’s 15th annual year was Stuff the Bus and in a year where the territories was hit with a lockdown causing many to lose their jobs.

The event could have had a lower turnout because of this, and it would have been understandable, yet the city supported it’s fellow citizens more than ever jumping from 450 bags full of food in 2019 to 700 in 2020.

With a donation of $100 worth of bags, of YK Beverages said they are all about the community.

“…helping out the needy at this time of the year and this is a year where they definitely need it. We were very fortunate to have been able to work right through this, so we didn’t dip and dive like everyone else so we wanted to share the wealth.”

Challenges were made from person to person and business to business to match or beat their donations.

A business who answered the call was Elks Lodge who donated 50 bags to the cause. Jenny Howie, President of Elks Lodge was adamant about helping the northern families in need.

“One thing that’s really important to us is making sure that kids and adults both have the most amazing Christmas that they can. It’s an important thing to us within Yellowknife as well as Nationally throughout Canada and nothing makes us happier than to know that 50 people will have the pleasure of something good to eat during this Christmas season.”

YK Co-op, the head sponsor and location of Stuff the Bus donated an additional 100 bags. Multiple businesses and organizations provided volunteers for the event itself as well.

Thanks to the donations, 100 bags were given to the YWCA and 600 bags were provided to the Yellowknife Foodbank.