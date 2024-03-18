The Inuvik RCMP have laid charges against an individual in relation to an aggravated assault case.

Officers were called to a residence and were informed that an individual inside had been injured. They were initially told that the female victim had suffered from a fall, but once they arrived, it was clear that her injuries were not consistent with falls, and that a weapon had been involved. The woman was quickly taken to the hospital.

After their investigation, Inuvik officers have charged a 42-year-old man from Inuvik with Aggravated Assault. The man is not being named in this incident, as it is a case of intimate partner violence, and doing so could further endanger the victim.

The man is currently being held in custody awaiting a day in court.