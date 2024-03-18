Subscribe to Local News
Inuvik Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

By Connor Pitre

The Inuvik RCMP have laid charges against an individual in relation to an aggravated assault case.

Officers were called to a residence and were informed that an individual inside had been injured. They were initially told that the female victim had suffered from a fall, but once they arrived, it was clear that her injuries were not consistent with falls, and that a weapon had been involved. The woman was quickly taken to the hospital.

After their investigation, Inuvik officers have charged a 42-year-old man from Inuvik with Aggravated Assault. The man is not being named in this incident, as it is a case of intimate partner violence, and doing so could further endanger the victim.

The man is currently being held in custody awaiting a day in court.

