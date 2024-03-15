The Yellowknife Historical Society has officially announced that the grand opening of the new Yellowknife Historical Museum will take place on March 26th.

The Museum will be located at the former Giant Mine Recreation Hall at #510, Yellowknife Access Road.

The YHS have stated that the aim of this new museum is to create a vibrant, community-based tourist attraction for both city residents and guests to enjoy. The Museum will show many aspects of the NWT’s history such as 4 billion year-old rocks, artifacts from the first Indigenous inhabitants, and the history of the explorers and early settlers who followed.

The Museum was able to come together thanks to the support of various donors, as well as the Government of Canada, the GNWT, and the City of Yellowknife.

The grand opening will run from 3pm to 6pm, and is open to all members of the public.