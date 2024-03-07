The Yellowknives Dene First Nation are hosting a three-day Youth Gathering in Yellowknife this week for Indigenous youth to come together to share and learn.

Sessions cover important topics like suicide prevention, self-respect, and respect for others in a fun and interactive way.

When True North stopped by the youth were engaged in an animated session led by Alberta-based Oilers Superfan Magoo and his crew, where the students taught them traditional Dene games.

YKDFN youth Tadeh Betsina defeated Magoo in the stick pull where competitors stand side-to-side and pull on the ends of a greased stick. Magoo nursing his sore arm begged off the next game leaving it to a member of his crew to beat Betsina, best out-of-three, in the finger pull.

After the traditional games demonstration, the young people aged 13 to 18 played a rousing game of musical chairs, filling the Tree of Peace with their chatter as they scrambled around the central block of chairs. Magoo showed off his comedic chops, making the room roar with laughter when he realized he’d forgotten to remove one chair in the first round and no one was eliminated.

The Youth Gathering continues Thursday and Friday with free entertainment each evening that is open to the public. There will be door prizes and a family friendly dance Friday.