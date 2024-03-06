The Yellowknife RCMP have sent out a message of mourning after the passing of a civilian employee.

It was announced that Marie York-Condon passed away on Saturday, March 2nd after she became ill while on a vacation. Marie worked with the RCMP as the Senior Communications Strategist, and had been a part of the RCMP’s team for nearly 17 years.

Marie is remembered by her colleagues for sharing her stories and life experiences, and was greatly appreciative of the work relationships she developed. She was well known as a community volunteer, and participated in many public events on behalf of the RCMP.

Arrangements are being made for a celebration of life and a funeral service, but no dates have been finalized at this time.