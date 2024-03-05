As one of Yellowknife’s most beloved yearly traditions, applications are now open for vendors at the YK Farmer’s Market.

This year’s market will run from June 4th to September 10th, every Tuesday at the Somba K’e Civic Plaza. Each day the Market is open, it will run from 5:15pm to 7:15pm.

This will be the 11th year of the Farmer’s Market in Yellowknife. The YKFM was first formed in 2013 to help promote the local food system in Yellowknife. While there were some initial concerns that nobody in the city would be interested in a market, those concerns were quickly washed away. Both the weekly summer Market and the annual Christmas Market have seen incredible success since their debut, and have become great places for the public to gather and support their community.

In order to be eligible to apply, vendors must live in the NWT and make their own products. Certain exceptions can be made if an external vendor is selling a product that is otherwise unavailable at the Market. Food vendors must comply with all NWT Food Safety regulations, and all vendors must follow the YKFM Waste Reduction and Composting Program.

The products being sold also have a few conditions that must be followed. Vendors must have a detailed understanding of the products they are selling, and they must be approved by the Vendors Selection Committee. Products sold must be either an artisanal, non-food item, or some kind of food that is harvested, processed, baked, or a concession-style meal.

Vendors who wish to apply for a spot in the market have until April 2nd to fill out their forms. A list of guidelines, as well as the application forms, can be found by clicking here.