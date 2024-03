Over the weekend, the Inuvik RCMP were able to successfully locate a woman who had been declared missing.

22-year-old Christine Day had not been seen since February 29th. Officers sent out word of her disappearance around 10am on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, Christine was found later in the day and was determined to be completely safe.

The Inuvik RCMP have expressed their thanks to everyone who helped to find her.