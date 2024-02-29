The Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation recently announced that they have officially changed their name.

Coming alongside a new logo as well, the company’s name is now “Prosper NWT.” The company stated that they made this change to help distinguish themselves from other Northern businesses, and also to help cement their stated commitment to help other businesses across the North.

They state that the decision for this name change was made after research and engagement was conducted with stakeholders and brand review services. A northern, Metis-owned communications agency also found that there were difficulties and confusion that came about with the previous name and its acronym. The previous name was regularly confused with the Business Development Bank of Canada, and other Northern businesses.

Prosper NWT was chosen as the name that best resolved these issues, and better encapsulates their goals and values.

The full transition to the new name in their communications and marketing will be taking place over the next few months.