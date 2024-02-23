The Government of Canada is working with partners in every province and territory, including the NWT, on providing childcare services for an average of $10 a day.

In a meeting between the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, the Northwest Territories’ Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, it was announced that the Northwest Territories will have this new plan put into effect on April 1st of this year, which is two years ahead of the rest of the country, which will implement it in March of 2026.

The goal of this plan in the Northwest Territories is to improve access to high-quality, affordable, and inclusive early learning and child-care programs to help low-income families. It is expected that this will help Northern families save up to $9,120 over the course of a year.

All areas across Canada have seen a decrease in child care fees, and expanding this strategy across the rest of the country continues the Federal Government’s plan to make these kinds of services more affordable and supporting a strong workforce and growing economy.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, explained that the government is focused on supporting families and giving children the best life possible.

“The announcement today will mean parents in the Northwest Territories are saving hundreds of dollars each month on child care, and children are receiving the high-quality, inclusive and affordable care they deserve.”

The Federal Government will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments to provide more early learning and child care opportunities.