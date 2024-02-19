In a quick statement, the Department of Health and Social Services have reaffirmed their commitment to providing gender-affirming care to transgender residents in the NWT.

The release adds that in the event that where certain services are not available, patients will be redirected to out-of-territory providers in Alberta and beyond. Much like any other medical issue, medical travel benefits will be provided for those who are eligible and who need to travel to other parts of the country to receive their care.

The Department of Health and Social Services have clarified that every resident of the NWT has a right to receive respectful, dignified, and culturally safe healthcare. Residents who may require gender-affirming care are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers for more information and assistance with finding the proper steps forward.