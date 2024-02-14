A new service for home and community care has been set up in the Dehcho and Sahtu regions by the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, and they claim that it is already having a positive impact.

The service is called the Extended Hours Service Delivery Model. This expands the hours of operation for home and community care program in these regions in order to better serve the needs of the people who live there. Residents in these regions will be able to call upon homecare services outside of regular hours, including into the evenings and weekends.

The NTHSSA made this decision based on information gathered by clients and their families during engagement sessions. Depending on how this rollout goes in these first two regions, this service will be extended to other communities in the NWT throughout the rest of 2024

Dehcho and Sahtu are the first two areas to have successfully gone through all of the required steps to have this service implemented. This is part of the GNWT Seniors’ Strategic Framework, which promotes the idea of “aging in place,” allowing seniors to live independently in their own homes while still having access to their required medical treatments and supports.