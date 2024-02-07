Aurora College has just selected a new President.

In a decision made by the Aurora College Board of Governors, Dr. Angela James has been selected as the new President for the polytechnic school. Dr. James comes from an Indigenous background and has had a long career as an educator.

Dr. James has already served Aurora College as Special Advisor to the President. She was also responsible for the selection of the new Indigenous Knowledge Holders Council, which is expected to be in place in March. Other roles that she has taken include classroom teacher, Indigenous cultural camp coordinator, school principal, and Education Director for the GNWT.

In her new role as President, she will be aiming to build new relationships with different stakeholders around the community and within the college, with hopes of establishing a collaborative relationship with outside groups and organizations. She will also be making decisions to forward research and data in the understanding of the political, economic, and cultural factors that are unique to the NWT.

Dr. James was born to the Manitoba Metis, and when she moved to Yellowknife, she ended up marrying into a Dëne Súłine (Chipewyan) family. She has since worked to combine the culture and languages of both sides of her family.

Joe Handley, a Chair Member of the Aurora Board of Govenors, said in a statement that he and the rest of the board are “excited that Dr. Angela James has accepted the position as president. She is a tireless advocate for education in the Northwest Territories and has a history of leading successful educational initiatives that improve the lives of Indigenous people and all Northerners. We look forward to her carrying on that tradition with Aurora College.”

Dr. James will begin a renewable five-year term as President on August 1st.