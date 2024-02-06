The GNWT is revising the implementation date of the Extended Health Benefits Policy to September 1st.

The decision was made based on a need for more time to make sure that all of the information and implementation processes are working properly once the Policy is engaged.

The goal of this Policy is to give NWT residentsmore health benefits beyond what is covered by the current NWT Health Care Plan. It will also try to allow for fair access to extended health benefits, with a focus on low-income earners.

Key changes in the new Extended Health Benefits Policy include:

An income assessment process will be used to determine eligibility for benefits, with the exception of benefits for seniors. This will ensure benefits are allocated based on individual income levels, promoting fairness and equitable access.

The requirement to have a specified disease condition to access benefits has been eliminated. This change will ensure residents can access a comprehensive suite of benefits without being restricted by the requirement to have a specific medical condition.

The new policy offers a range of benefits, each with its own eligibility criteria and levels of coverage. This approach provides flexibility and accommodates diverse healthcare needs, allowing individuals to access the specific benefits most relevant to them.

These changes will not impact seniors over 60, or residents who access Non-Insured Health Benefits or Métis Health Benefits.