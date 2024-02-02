The City of Yellowknife has released the snow cleaning schedule for next week, as well as safety tips for those who make regular use of snowmobiles.

Next week’s snow cleaning will take place on the following streets;

Monday, February 5, 2024

Trails End Crescent from 43 Street to 43 Street;

Braathen Avenue from Finlayson Drive to Arden Avenue; and

Banke Crescent from Arden Avenue to Parker Park.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Old Airport Road from Borden Drive to Co-op; and

Franklin Avenue from 43 Street to School Draw Avenue.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

50A Avenue from 57 Street to 54 Street;

All of Forrest Drive North;

All of Ptarmigan Road; and

All of Calder Crescent.

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Ingraham Drive from Weaver Drive to McMeekan Causeway; and

Rivett Crescent from Borden Drive to Kasteel Drive.

Friday, February 9, 2024

All of DeMelt Crescent; and

Rivett Crescent from Kasteel Drive to Magrum Crescent.

The snow removal season is expected to run until late April. Residents must ensure parked vehicles are removed by midnight of the scheduled day or they will be towed away. Snow removal is generally performed once in residential areas and twice in the downtown core. If driving before snow removal is completed, motorists should keep to the right of snow piles placed in the center of streets.

Snow also brings snowmobiles, and the City has shared a few safety tips for riders to keep in mind.

There are speed limits in place specifically for snowmobiles;

Always drive at a speed that will let you stop safely;

Be mindful of, and slow down for, other trail users such as hikers, skiers, skaters and dogsleds;

Valid snowmobile registration and insurance is required when operating in City Limits;

Helmets are mandatory for all snowmobile riders and operators;