Inuvik RCMP have just laid charges on a man who was involved in a fatal vehicle collision in 2021.

On August 8th, 2021, Inuvik RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on the highway approximately 26km north of Inuvik. Police attended the scene and located a deceased female and an injured male. The male was transported to hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, police formed grounds to believe the male was the driver and was impaired. He was arrested and a blood demand was made. Samples of blood were seized and sent for forensic analysis and the male was released pending further investigation and toxicology results.

Toxicology results later confirmed the male’s blood alcohol content was at least 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100mL of blood. With the assistance of “G” Division Traffic Services, including a collision reconstructionist, additional evidence was gathered.

On January 30th, 2024, the male driver was formally charged with one count of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death, contrary to section 320.14(3) of the criminal code. He was summoned to appear in Inuvik Territorial Court on March 12th.