The Town of Hay River is looking to get feedback from the community on the redevelopment and use of the old Northern Farm Training Institute (NIFTI) property in Hay River.

The Northern Farm Training Institute is a non-profit group that provides farm training to residents of the NWT in an attempt to improve local food systems. Their goal is to become a holistic farm and educational centre. Hay River’s location faced numerous financial troubles, and ended up reducing the amount of time it could stay open, and it came to a point that they could no longer keep animals on site.

Additionally, in a July 2022 Facebook Post, NIFTI stated that the Territorial Government had made it illegal for farmers to sell food directly to individuals if they do not have a government issued permit.

The Territorial Agri-Food Association will be collecting the data from this survey to decide what to do with the land, and will present the information to the Hay River Town Council near the end of March.

The survey can be found by clicking here.