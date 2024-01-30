Last Week, members of the GNWT’s 20th Legislative Assembly attended the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference in Vancouver to promote the territory’s mineral resources sector.

Premier R.J. Simpson was joined by Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Caitlin Cleveland, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance and Infrastructure Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jay Macdonald, and Member of the Legislative Assembly Daniel McNeely.

The conference provided an opportunity for GNWT Cabinet members and officials to meet with Indigenous leaders; federal, provincial, and territorial leaders; and industry stakeholders. Discussions centered on the territory’s world class mineral potential and our firm commitment to strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Noteworthy connections were made with both current and future partners, showcasing the latest developments in new mineral commodities, particularly critical minerals.

Premier Simpson met with several Indigenous leaders including Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty to discuss opportunities and challenges in the sector and how a partnered approach to resource development ensures communities and residents see the benefits of the mining industry first-hand. Cabinet members also attended Roundup’s first-ever Tłı̨chǫ Night, hosted by the Tłı̨chǫ Government and Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation. The night was a celebration of Tłı̨chǫ culture, and an opportunity to learn about mining exploration and development in the Tłı̨chǫ region.

At AME Roundup, the GNWT also hosted several networking and professional development events, including one that connected Indigenous partners with financial institutions to pave the way for enhanced access to capital and increased participation in the mineral sector. Minister Wawzonek and Minister Cleveland also made remarks at a Women in Mining event, where NWT students got the opportunity to engage with government representatives, Indigenous governments, and members of the NWT mining industry.

The GNWT is hoping that the relationships cultivated with Indigenous and industry partners will play a key role in the success of the mineral resources sector and the territory’s economy. With a century-long history in the mining industry, the NWT has assumed a leading role in sustainable and responsible mining development. The discussions at events like AME Roundup are pivotal to maintain this position.