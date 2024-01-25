On January 24th, the Łutselk’e RCMP were contacted and advised of an overdue traveller who had not arrived in Łutselk’e as planned. RCMP were later contacted by a group of people had encountered the overdue traveller on the land and reported that the individual was not well provisioned or equipped for the current conditions or the distance they intended to travel.

A search and rescue operation was initiated and the Łutselk’e RCMP began organizing a search party with the assistance of CASARA and local volunteers from Łutselk’e. As the search was underway, RCMP learned that the overdue traveller had been located, was safe but required assistance and was being brought back to the community.

The RCMP are using this incident to remind Northerners of the importance of preparing before going out on the land. Difficult conditions, mechanical failures of equipment and injury are all possibilities and the difference between a positive outcome and a tragedy, often comes down to preparation. People who intend to access the land for travel or harvesting are encouraged to make appropriate preparations including:

Making sure that your method of transportation is in good working order;

Carry extra fuel – if possible bring more than is required for the trip;

Check weather conditions before travelling and dress appropriately;

Inform someone of your travel plans, where you are going, when you intend to arrive and what route you are taking;

Travel with someone else if at all possible;

Carry emergency supplies including a means of communication, a first aid kit and extra food and water.

The Lutselk’e RCMP have expressed their thanks to all of the volunteers who aided in the search.