Six people were confirmed as deceased in relation to the plane crash near Fort Smith that occurred on January 23rd.

According to the NWT Coroner Service, four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members were killed en route from Fort Smith to the Diavik Diamond Mine.

One individual survived the seven-person flight, and was taken to the Fort Smith Health Centre and Medevaced to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Additionally, the Coroner Service says all next of kin notifications have been completed by the RCMP. The Coroner Service remains active in the community, and say they will be working with local resources to gain access to the site and begin the recovery process.