The last few days in Yellowknife have seen a drastic amount of winter fog in the mornings and evenings, which greatly hampers visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.

This winter fog, or Ice Fog, is unique to the weather. Whereas normal fog is formed due to very small drops of water forming together low to the ground, Ice Fog is what happens when those water droplets begin to freeze, and forms in extremely cold, arctic air. Ice Fog is typically much more dense around human settlements. Steam vents, motor vehicle exhausts, and jet exhausts are major sources of water vapor that produce Ice Fog.

There are some tips available for drivers to make sure that other drivers and pedestrians are kept safe when traveling through this unique fog.

Slow Down: In extreme fog, normal driving speeds are unsafe. Slower speeds allow for more reaction times in the event of an accident, or if traffic suddenly stops.

Avoid Sudden Acceleration: Keep a safe distance between vehicles ahead and behind you.

Pay Attention: Driving in fog demands the driver’s full attention. Keep distractions to a minimum, and if there are other people in the vehicle, ask for their help in keeping an eye out for possible hazards.

Keep Lights On: Keep the vehicle’s low-beams on so that other drivers are aware of your location. Don’t use high beams, as the water droplets in the fog can reflect brighter lights.

Use the Right Side of the road as a Guide: Try to stay away from the centre line of the road, as that will draw you closer to other drivers. Avoid using the vehicles ahead of you as guides as well, as this can reduce your field of vision.

Be Aware of Wildlife: Animals can sometimes be more bold in fog, and can be much harder to see.