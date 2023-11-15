News Alerts Sign Up
-10.3 C
Yellowknife
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsThree People Arrested & Charged in Inuvik Drug Investigation
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Three People Arrested & Charged in Inuvik Drug Investigation

By Connor Pitre
Photo from the Town of Inuvik Facebook.

The Inuvik RCMP’s investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in several arrests and charges.

The recent execution of a search warrant has resulted in three people arrested, all three of which have been charged with the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The three suspects are 24-year-old Wellington Cardozo and 21-year-old Hindowa Sama from British Columbia, and 47-year-old Marcia Day from Inuvik.

During the search, the RCMP also managed to recover around 32 grams of crack-cocaine, as well as seven thousand dollars in cash. Other items recovered include several mobile phones, weapons, and a can of bear spray.

Staff Sergeant Jesse Aubin, Detachment Commander of the Inuvik RCMP, said in a statement that “The accused persons in this matter were targeting vulnerable populations through the illicit sale of dangerous substances. The Inuvik RCMP will not tolerate individuals that come to our community and undertake these illegal activities. To those that allow criminal activities to occur in your residence, you will also be held accountable under the law.”

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News