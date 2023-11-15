News Alerts Sign Up
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Yellowknife RCMP Recover Stolen Snowmobile

By Connor Pitre
RCMP 'G' Division Yellowknife Detachment. (Photo by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff.)

On November 14th, 2023, the Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint from a motorist that reported they were following a truck suspected in a snowmobile theft.

The caller indicated that they had seen a Facebook post and video about a snowmobile theft the previous evening and recognized the vehicle as being involved. RCMP officers located the suspect vehicle and ultimately arrested the two people in the truck in relation to the theft.

Thanks to a tip from the public, all of the stolen items have been recovered and accounted for. The RCMP have issued their thanks to the public for their assistance.

