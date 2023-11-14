Today is Election Day across the NWT, where residents will be selecting new or returning MLAs. Here is a quick list of locations for voters to cast their ballots.

Enterprise: Hamlet Office

Fort Providence: Nahecho Keh Centre

Kakisa: Community Hall

K’atlodeeche: Chief Lamalice Complex

Aklavik: Council Chambers

Fort McPherson: Council Chambers, Tetlit Gwichin Road

Tsiigehtchic: Chief Paul Niditchie School Gym, 92 Niditchie Road

Fort Liard: Community Hall, 327 A Valley Main St

Fort Simpson: Board Room – Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation, 1005 100St

Jean Marie River: Henry Ekali Memorial Hall – Jean Marie River First Nation

Nahanni Butte: Community Gym

Sambaa K’e: Community Gym

Wrigley: Community Hall – Pehdzeh Ki First Nation

Paulatuk: Council Chambers – Hamlet of Paulatuk

Sachs Harbour: Council Chambers – Hamlet of Sachs Harbour

Tuktoyaktuk: Kitti Hall – Tuktoyaktuk, 470 Mangilaluk Loop

Ulukhaktok: Community Hall – Hamlet of Ulukhaktok

Colville Lake: Community Hall – Behdzi Adha First Nation

Deline: Community Arena

Fort Good Hope: Band Hall – K’asho Got’ine Charter Community

Norman Wells: Melnyk Hall – Royal Canadian Legion Canol Branch #287, 25 MacKenzie Drive

Tulita: Community Hall

Dettah: Chief Drygeese Conference Centre – Dettah, Admin Building

Fort Resolution: Beaulieu Memorial Hall

Lutselk’e: Community Hall – Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation

Ndilo: Ndilo Gym

Hay River: Community Hall – Hay River Recreation Centre, 79 Woodland Drive

Inuvik: Community Hall – Midnight Sun Complex, 95 Gwich’in Rd

Fort Smith: Community Recreation Centre,108 King Street

YELLOWKNIFE DISTRICTS:

Frame Lake: Multiplex, 41 Kam Lake Rd

Great Slave: Ecole Sir John Franklin School, 4701 52nd Ave

Range Lake: Range Lake North School, 170 Borden Dr

YK Centre: Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, 5011 51 St

YK North: Weledeh Catholic School Gym, 5023 46 St

Polls will be open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. When going to cast a ballot, make sure to have the proper materials with you. Show one piece of valid government-issued photo identification that shows your current address, such as a drivers license or general identification card.

Alternatively, you can provide two other pieces of identification that together prove your identity and your current residence. If you do not have a piece of government issued photo identification with your current address, you must provide one document that proves your identify and one document that proves your residency.