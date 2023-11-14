News Alerts Sign Up
Voting Locations for Election Day

By Connor Pitre
File photo

Today is Election Day across the NWT, where residents will be selecting new or returning MLAs. Here is a quick list of locations for voters to cast their ballots.

Enterprise: Hamlet Office

Fort Providence: Nahecho Keh Centre

Kakisa: Community Hall

K’atlodeeche: Chief Lamalice Complex

Aklavik: Council Chambers

Fort McPherson: Council Chambers, Tetlit Gwichin Road

Tsiigehtchic: Chief Paul Niditchie School Gym, 92 Niditchie Road

Fort Liard: Community Hall, 327 A Valley Main St

Fort Simpson: Board Room – Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation, 1005 100St

Jean Marie River: Henry Ekali Memorial Hall – Jean Marie River First Nation

Nahanni Butte: Community Gym

Sambaa K’e: Community Gym

Wrigley: Community Hall – Pehdzeh Ki First Nation

Paulatuk: Council Chambers – Hamlet of Paulatuk

Sachs Harbour: Council Chambers – Hamlet of Sachs Harbour

Tuktoyaktuk: Kitti Hall – Tuktoyaktuk, 470 Mangilaluk Loop

Ulukhaktok: Community Hall – Hamlet of Ulukhaktok

Colville Lake: Community Hall – Behdzi Adha First Nation

Deline: Community Arena

Fort Good Hope: Band Hall – K’asho Got’ine Charter Community

Norman Wells: Melnyk Hall – Royal Canadian Legion Canol Branch #287, 25 MacKenzie Drive

Tulita: Community Hall

Dettah: Chief Drygeese Conference Centre – Dettah, Admin Building

Fort Resolution: Beaulieu Memorial Hall

Lutselk’e: Community Hall – Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation

Ndilo: Ndilo Gym

Hay River: Community Hall – Hay River Recreation Centre, 79 Woodland Drive

Inuvik: Community Hall – Midnight Sun Complex, 95 Gwich’in Rd

Fort Smith: Community Recreation Centre,108 King Street

YELLOWKNIFE DISTRICTS:

Frame Lake: Multiplex, 41 Kam Lake Rd
Great Slave: Ecole Sir John Franklin School, 4701 52nd Ave
Range Lake: Range Lake North School, 170 Borden Dr
YK Centre: Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, 5011 51 St
YK North: Weledeh Catholic School Gym, 5023 46 St

Polls will be open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. When going to cast a ballot, make sure to have the proper materials with you. Show one piece of valid government-issued photo identification that shows your current address, such as a drivers license or general identification card.

Alternatively, you can provide two other pieces of identification that together prove your identity and your current residence. If you do not have a piece of government issued photo identification with your current address, you must provide one document that proves your identify and one document that proves your residency.

