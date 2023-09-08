NWT RCMP have reported seeing an “alarming uptick” in excessive speeding on Highway 1 in recent days as evacuated residents re-enter the territory.

Police are reminding residents the speed limit on the highway from the NWT border to the community of Enterprise is 90km/h however, officers say they are routinely issuing traffic tickets for speeds ranging from 30 to over 50km/h above the posted limit.

“We understand that people are eager to return home, but the speed limit is in place for a reason,” Hay River RCMP Corporal Sheldon Preston says.

According to officials, at least 10 speeding tickets have been issued in the last two days alone.

“Crews are already putting themselves in danger every day to fight these fires without having to deal with dangerous drivers,” Preston adds.

NWT Fire and its crews are continuing fire suppression efforts along the highway and surrounding area, alongside fallen trees in the roadway and heavy smoke has elevated the risk for drivers even with current speed limits in place.

The RCMP says anyone who chooses to jeopardize highway safety for everyone on the highway should “expect to be ticketed.”