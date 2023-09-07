The Town of Hay River released a quick update, regarding some new locations that their residents can stay until it is safe to return.

As of September 7th, High Level, Peace River, St. Albert, Grande Prairie, Leduc and Edmonton are at capacity, and cannot accept any new evacuees. Those who are already staying in these locations will still be receiving support until it is time to go home.

However, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Fort MacMurray, and the community of Lloydminster are now accepting evacuees. Those heading to Fort MacMurray can go to the Clearwater Hotel at 4 Haineault St. from 9 to 5 to get registered. In Lloyminster, evacuees can go to the Travel Lodge Hotel Banquet Room, 5621 44 St., which will be open for registration from 10 to noon.

Even if other locations are at capacity, evacuees can still go to those locations to get themselves registered.

There are also a few campgrounds that can accommodate more people. The Zama City campground currently has 26 available sites, while the Hutch Lake campground can accept up to 50 more campers, and Wadlin Lake can take up to 100 more.