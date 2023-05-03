Northwords NWT have announced the authors and programs that will be present at this year’s Writers Festival.

With the Festival coming up at the end of the month, Northwords have just announced that their Writers Festival will feature 20 workshops, panel discussions, readings and open mic events.

This year will also feature the return of some of Northword’s signature events;

– Gather, an open mic for all ages

– NorthWords Writers Festival Gala, a night of readings

– Blush: An Evening of Erotica & Sensual Spoken Word

- Advertisement -

The authors that will be appearing at the Festival come from all across Canada. The lineup includes Tłıc̨hǫ Dene and internationally renowned storyteller, Richard Van Camp; award-winning artist, public speaker, and poet, Britta B; award-winning writer who just published her debut novel, Bad Cree, Jessica Johns; author and screenwriter, Richard Scarsbrook; children’s author, Laura Deal; and Griffin Poetry Prize-winning author, Jordan Abel.

The event will also see appearances from notable NWT authors such as Stephen Kakfwi, Katlia Lafferty, Pat Kane, Lana de Bastiani, Kody Ferron, Jamesie Fournier, Amber Henry, along with many others. They will present their latest works as well as their unique perspectives.

The NorthWords Writers Festival was founded in 2006 after a group of literary enthusiasts envisioned a summer literary festival in Yellowknife that would support Northern and Indigenous writers by allowing them to share the stage with established writers from southern Canada. The annual festival helps both emerging and established northern writers develop their craft by giving them the opportunity to attend and take part in public readings, mentorships, panel discussions, and workshops, as well as informal networking with other guest authors.

More information on the Festival, as well as tickets, can be found by clicking here.