Yellowknifers are invited to submit photos for this years Living Lakes Canada’s National Photo Contest.

The 3rd annual Lake Biodiversity Photo Challenge is meant to showcase and celebrate beautiful lakes across the nation.

Last year, Living Lakes Canada featured several photos from the NWT, and Hay River’s Barbara Hart submitted a photo featuring the vast biodiversity of Great Slave Lake.

Enthusiastic photographers are invited to submit photos of their favorite lakes online to lakeblitzphoto.livinglakescanada.ca or by following Living Lakes Canada on social media and tagging your lake photos using the #LakeBlitzPhoto2023 hashtag.

Four categories are up for submission including landscapes, biodiversity, impactful images, and even a kids category for young categories under age 12.

This August, a judges’ favourite and a public favourite will be chosen in each category for a total of 8 winners.

Submissions will be taken from May 1st to July 31st, 2023.