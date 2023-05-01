The GNWT has begun accepting nominations for the 2023 Minister Responsible for Persons with Disabilities Award for Accessibility and Inclusion.

According to the GNWT, the award gives an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of outstanding volunteers, businesses, or active community members that try to make the territory more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities.

The award recipient will be acknowledged at a ceremony held during National ‘AccessAbility’ Week in Canada, (the week of May 28th to June 3rd.)

Residents can nominate an individual, group, or business by visiting the Department of Health and Social Services website, filling out a nomination form, and returning it to the award’s email: [email protected].

The deadline for nominations is May 15th, 2023.