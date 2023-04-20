Yellowknife dog owners will soon have be able to give their pets regular playdates.

Starting in May, the Rruff Diamonds Dog Agility Club will be holding special Puppy Play sessions for dogs younger than one year old. These events will be held every Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 1:00 pm, and will last until the end of August.

The Rruff Diamonds Dog Agility Club is a non-profit group that works with volunteer coaches and participants to organize dog agility practices during the summer months of May through September. Dogs are given the chance to go through obstacle courses with their owners as their guides. Practices take place at the Tommy Forrest Ball Field. The Club has all the proper dog agility equipment.

Participants to the Puppy Play sessions are encouraged to bring bags for droppings, as well as water and a bowl if the days end up being hot. The sessions will only be cancelled if there is rain in the forecast.

Coaches will supervise the sessions, and there can be no more than 10 dogs on the course at one time. Leashes and collars are required, but it is encouraged that owners bring toys. Admission is only five dollars, and no registration is required beforehand.