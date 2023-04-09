Yellowknife’s ‘Gallery on 47th’ held a special easter-themed market featuring artists from around the city.

“With the market, what we’re trying to do is get a lot of artists represented, but still we want it to flow.” Gallery owner Ainsley Dempsey told MyTrueNorthNow.

“With a lot of these sections you can see two different artists, but the pieces really compliment each other,” she added.

The goal of the market-style approach versus a solo show is meant to expose different artists at the same time.

“Some artists have a very devout following so we know their fans are going to come by and the great thing is now they get exposed to the other local artists,” Dempsey said.

The easter theme was the real draw for most attendees, and Dempsey says the goal of this week’s exhibit was to embrace spring with brightly coloured pieces and a fun, eclectic atmosphere.

“We have the rabbit packing doll, pysanky which are Ukrainian easter eggs, soaps and just little things that you might pick up for yourself or as a gift,” Dempsey said.

The market remained open from April 6th to 8th and re-opens on Friday the 14th with a solo show featuring pieces from local artist Carey Bray.