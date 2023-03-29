The GNWT is reminding residents that the winter and ice roads across the Territories will soon be closing down.

Road conditions will soon become more and more unstable as we approach warmer weather. Advance notice will be provided to the best of the GNWT’s ability, though some roads may need to be closed quickly.

A highway conditions map is available on the GNWT website, and can be found by clicking here.

Drivers are reminded that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed winter road. Please obey all traffic signs and barricades.

The GNWT will continue to monitor winter road conditions on a regular basis and will update the highway conditions map as needed.

A list of dates for when the roads are expected to close has also been provided, and is based on historical averages. For example, Yellowknife’s Dettah Ice Road is expected to be closed around April 16th, and the Aklavik Ice Road is set for April 29th.

The full list can be found by clicking here.