In the house of commons yesterday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a new budget titled: ‘Budget 2023— A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future.’

The budget focuses on inflation relief, public health care, and job creation across Canada.

In the latest unemployment report for the Northwest Territories, northerners saw the lowest unemployment rate (4.9%) for the month of February in over 10 years.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says he was pleased to see several items in Budget 2023 that hope to improve the lives of northerners.

- Advertisement -

“With focused investments such as $4 billion for a co-developed Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy and $6.9 billion for Northern Abandoned Mine Reclamation, this budget directly addresses some of our territory’s top priorities,” McLeod said.

The budget also includes a Grocery Rebate to provide 10,000 lower and modest income Northwest Territories residents and couples with two children can receive up to an extra $467.

“Another highlight of the budget for the Northwest Territories is the proposal to provide $650 million over 10 years to support monitoring, assessment, and restoration work in waterways across the country, including the Mackenzie River.” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a release.

The Premier says she has plans to speak with Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal throughout the week to continue the discussion and receive more information on how the budget affects northerners.