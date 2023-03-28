The Chief Public Health Officer rescinded the chicken pox outbreak declared on February 9, 2023, in Tuktoyaktuk.

The Government of the Northwest Territories says no new cases have been identified and more than two incubation periods of 42 days have occurred with zero additional cases.

“Chicken pox is a vaccine preventable disease.” The GNWT said in a release.

The chicken pox vaccine is part of the GNWT’s recommended schedule for children and the GNWT recommends a two dose series, six weeks apart for children between the ages of 12 months and 12 years.