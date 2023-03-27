News Alerts Sign Up
-18.7 C
Yellowknife
Monday, March 27, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsSnowking's Winter Festival 2023 concludes with three live shows
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Snowking’s Winter Festival 2023 concludes with three live shows

By Ethan Montague

World-renowned Yellowknife attraction Snowking’s Ice Castle festivities came to an end today with a story reading, dance performance, and live music.

“Every year is great and fantastic, everyone is welcome to come again and have fun next year too.” Visitor Centre attendant Amoena Hollasky told MyTrueNorthNow.

Large crowds out to celebrate the last day of the festival

Northwords NWT featured readings from two local authors. 19-year-old Nikolai Delff read from his ‘Bear and Ivory’ picture book and Lana de Bastiani read from her book ‘Nick the Northern Special.’

Local dance troupe ‘Bella Beats’ performed and according to attendees, put on quite the show. The group has performed all over North America and today’s show was their 11th time at the festival. 

- Advertisement -

“Those young ladies, they can dance somethin’ else, and they always draw a huge crowd,” Snowking told MyTrueNorthNow.

Yellowknife’s own ‘Baby Brian and the Rat Lake Social Club’ finished up the day with a special live music performance on the ice stage and drew a nice crowd of their own.

Baby Brian and the Rat Lake Social Club performing on the ice stage

Snowking also spoke on next year’s plans for the castle and his majesty says he plans to keep his promise of changing things up every year.

“Next year we’re gonna try something new, we’re going to build with snow and ice, and we’re still going to call it a snow castle so that’s what’s new.” Snowking sarcastically said.

“A few children said we should bring the maze back, now we can’t do everything, but we’ll try to get some maze going on next year… you’ll be amazed,” Snowking added.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News