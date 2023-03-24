At a recent fur traders auction in Ontario, nearly all NWT goods were sold for great prices.

Earlier this week, the Fur Harvesters Auction House held its first in-person auction since 2019. That alone made for quite a difference in the event’s performance, since buyers could more closely inspect and place proper value on the many different furs being sold. As many as 70 international buyers were in the room at any one time.

It was a very lucrative event for NWT harvesters. Species such as beaver, lynx, marten, wolf, and wolverine were all available for purchase, and nearly 100% of all NWT merchandise was sold!

Beaver was the big winner, with prices more than doubling over previous auctions. Beaver averaged $40 and sold 100% of what was offered. Top beaver lot sold for $173.

Arctic (white) fox sold 100%, averaging $83.

Marten had 100% clearance and prices improved; top lot sold for $102 with NWT sections averaging $69.

Canadian lynx had 99% clearances, averaging $136 with top lot going for $226.

Arctic wolves had 96% clearances, averaging $350 with top lot fetching $1,260.

Wolverine had 96% clearances, averaging $604 with the top lot bring in $808.

Finally, ermine and squirrel both sold at 100% clearance.

The GNWT credits the success of this performance at the auction to the Genuine Mackenzie Valley Fur (GMVF) Program, which provides Northwest Territories trappers with “one window” access to the international fur auction market for fur harvested in the NWT. The GMVF totes using humane trapping techniques that are hundreds of years old, and that comply with European market guidelines and standards.