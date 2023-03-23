The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) announced the departure of President and CEO Debbie Malloy.

As of May 8, 2023, Malloy will step down from her current position with the commission to join Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services as VP of Human Resources.

“She helped the organization make great strides during an unpredictable time and

provided a strong foundation for us to continue to move forward towards clearly

defined goals.” WSCC Chairperson Jenni Bruce said in a release.

Malloy was appointed by the WSSC’s Governance Council and assumed the duties of President and CEO on August 12, 2019.

“I know I am leaving the organization in good hands with a strong senior leadership team,” Malloy said in a release.

The commission is continuing the recruitment process to fill the role after Malloy’s announcement and the WSCC says they will continue their strategic priorities during this process.