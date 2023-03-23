In a busy week for the Territorial Government, Premier Caroline Cochrane has met with several international representatives to discuss a variety of topics.

Yesterday, Premier Cochrane met with German Ambassador to Canada Sabine Sparwasser to share information between the territory and Germany to further the NWT’s relationship with the country. Cochrane also met with Calgary-based Japanese Consulate General Takahiko Watabe later in the day.

The Premier discussed homelessness in the territory with several NGOs with plans to table a strategy in the House next week.

“This week, I met with NGOs and other stakeholders from across the NWT to talk about the GNWT’s homelessness strategy. I want to thank participants for sharing their passion and expertise.” Premier Cochrane shared on social media.