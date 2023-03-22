After the first day of City facilities reopening, Mayor Alty has given an update surrounding the next steps of the City’s plans.

Building services and planning are still appointment based until the City develops a plan to resume those services. While the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool has opened to the public, swimming lessons have not returned.

One of the services that Yellowknifers have been eager to reopen is the Solid Waste Facility. According to the City’s website, the solid waste facility remains closed ‘until further notice.’

“We’re still waiting to see when we’ll be able to open it.” Mayor Alty told MyTrueNorthNow.

- Advertisement -

“There’s about five weeks of garbage that the city needs to catch up on,” she added.

The City says garbage pickup will continue this week and next week, and compost will begin again for regular hours the week of April 3rd.

Recycling is another concern for locals, and Mayor Alty confirmed that public recycling has yet to return.

“We’re waiting for those too because we need to catch up on the processing, so before we take recycling in we have to make sure the operations are running smoothly,” Alty said.

“When blue bins are out and the solid waste facility is open we’ll make sure to let everyone know,” she confirmed.