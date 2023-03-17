Aurora College is currently accepting submissions for their new Xàgots’eèhk’ǫ̀ Journal.

This project is a northern based, open access journal that focusses on issues that are important to Northern people. Aurora College encourages scholars, artists, researchers, youth, community members, Elders, and Indigenous knowledge holders to submit original work to the journal.

At the moment, two topics are ready for the Journal’s next two issues; “Caribou Issues,” which will be published in the Fall, and “Living Well,” which is expected to be published in Spring of 2024. The very first issue, “Education in the North,” was published last November.

The Xàgots’eèhk’ǫ̀ Journal publishes their work in any official NWT language, and submissions can be presented into any artistic format that can be shared in a digital format. Collaborative and co-authored submissions between scholarly and community worlds and Indigenous and Western knowledge systems are encouraged. Authors can choose to submit their work to be peer reviewed. Xàgots’eèhk’ǫ̀ Journal has an open and expanded peer review process that includes both scholarly and community reviewers. Updated submission guidelines will include details on submitting work to be reviewed.

