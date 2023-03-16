A male was arrested and taken into custody after Fort McPherson RCMP initiated an investigation into suspicions of illegal drug sale in the community.

On March 15, RCMP officers checked a parked vehicle where a lone male was found in the drivers seat.

Evidence suggested there were drugs in the vehicle and the driver was impaired.

After arresting the individual, a search was conducted which revealed 79 baggies filled with suspected crack cocaine, a pill container believed to contain OxyContin and a knife.

- Advertisement -

After police obtained a search warrant, the vehicle was searched where an un-disclosed amount of cash and another knife was found and seized.

Charges of possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking are pending against the individual.

The man, who is not from the area, remains in custody.