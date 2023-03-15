Fort Good Hope RCMP responded to a reported assault early Monday morning.

On March 13, 2023, around 10:50 am, officers responded to a reported assault of a local female resident.

The female attended the local health centre to be treated for injuries allegedly sustained in the assault.

A male suspect was located on Mackenzie Valley Winter Road armed with a suspected edged weapon.

An interaction ensued between the male and the officers, and as a result, the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The RCMP takes any allegation or reference to a possible injury while in custody very seriously.” The RCMP said in a media release.

The suspect has since been transferred to Yellowknife to undergo further medical attention and faces numerous criminal charges.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the NWT RCMP has requested that Alberta RCMP, who are independent of the incident, take over the investigation due to the nature of the situation.

The RCMP says no further details will be released regarding the incident and the investigation is currently ongoing.