The Town of Hay River Community Measures Committee held a meeting today to discuss flood preparation as the town prepares for the warm season and ‘Breakup 2023.’

In the meeting, Mayor Kandis Jameson and other community representatives announced the town’s plans for the incoming floods.

“So many people have lost so much because of the floods and now residents and business owners fear the incoming flood, but community groups and residents gathering… this type of compassion makes our community stronger,” Jameson said in the meeting.

The Town discussed some of the positive learning elements that could be taken away from last year’s floods including 456 damage assessments, 52 structural assessments, and 500 registrations for disaster assistance.

Last year, over $4 million in support funding was given to the town for financial assistance, the Trans Canada Trail, and Insurance coverage.

This year, the Town of Hay River and the GNWT announced that 200 mitigation assessments have been requested so Hay River residents and businesses will undertake their own repairs. However, the GNWT may provide up to $75,000 for pre-approved mitigation measures.

The two governments reminded attendees that if residents and businesses did not undertake any flood mitigation last year, they will not be eligible for future disaster assistance.

The GNWT and the Town of Hay River are implementing the Emergency Management Act (EMA) in preparation for this years flood.

The EMA is meant to establish a system designed to prepare, respond, and recover from civil emergencies in the NWT. Through the plan, residents and community organizations can lead the GNWT in coordinated action and responses in the event of emergencies.