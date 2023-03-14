Hay River RCMP are investigating an assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

On March 12, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Hay River RCMP responded to a disturbance complaint in Hay river.

While en route to the scene, officers encountered a male youth suffering serious injuries stemming from an assault.

“We believe the assault occurred at the scene of the disturbance.” Investigators said in a news release.

EMS responded and transported the youth to the Hay River Hospital. However, the youth’s injuries were significant enough to require transport to the Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife.

Three male youths have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a weapon, Dangerous Driving, and Criminal Mischief.

The young males charged cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act but remain in custody at the Hay River RCMP Detachment.