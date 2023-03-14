News Alerts Sign Up
-17.7 C
Yellowknife
Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsHay River NewsRCMP investigating serious assault in Hay River
FeaturedNewsHay River News

RCMP investigating serious assault in Hay River

By Ethan Montague
Hay River RCMP Building. Photo supplied by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff.

Hay River RCMP are investigating an assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

On March 12, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Hay River RCMP responded to a disturbance complaint in Hay river.

While en route to the scene, officers encountered a male youth suffering serious injuries stemming from an assault.

“We believe the assault occurred at the scene of the disturbance.” Investigators said in a news release. 

- Advertisement -

EMS responded and transported the youth to the Hay River Hospital. However, the youth’s injuries were significant enough to require transport to the Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife.

Three male youths have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a weapon, Dangerous Driving, and Criminal Mischief. 

The young males charged cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act but remain in custody at the Hay River RCMP Detachment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News