After the City of Yellowknife and the UNW/PSAC bargaining team announced yesterday that the parties have entered a tentative agreement to end the strike and City Hall lockout, observers may notice picket lines in front of City Hall and the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool are still present.

The City of Yellowknife’s website remains the main source of information regarding impacted city services.

Services such as the City pool, library, ‘non-essential’ snow clearing, the Visitor Information centre remain closed to the public.

City Hall remains closed, and council continues to meet online for their regular Monday meetings until further notice.

Speculation from citizens also refer to the up-tick of labour required to bring facilities back to working order after the strike officially ends. Many believe that facilities will not immediately re-open when the strike officially ends.

MyTrueNorthNow reached out to picketers on the front line, but union members remain on a media blackout.