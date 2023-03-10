The Spring time change is coming up this weekend, which will see our clocks move ahead one hour.

Daylight Savings is approaching once again, which will bring the NWT back to Mountain Daylight Time for the next few months. The clocks will officially change over on Sunday, March 12th at 2:00am.

This also presents a good opportunity to check on any smoke detectors in one’s home. It is a general rule of thumb that smoke detectors should be inspected at least twice a year to make sure that they are still in working order. Changing the batteries is standard practice, but also be sure to check the expiry date to make sure that it is not within the next six months. If a smoke detector is over ten years old, then it should probably be replaced.

Experts also recommend making sure that everyone in the home knows what a smoke alarm sounds like, and to have a plan of escape in place in the event of a fire.