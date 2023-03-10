News Alerts Sign Up
-13.7 C
Yellowknife
Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsDaylight Savings Coming Up on March 12th
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Daylight Savings Coming Up on March 12th

By Connor Pitre

The Spring time change is coming up this weekend, which will see our clocks move ahead one hour.

Daylight Savings is approaching once again, which will bring the NWT back to Mountain Daylight Time for the next few months. The clocks will officially change over on Sunday, March 12th at 2:00am.

This also presents a good opportunity to check on any smoke detectors in one’s home. It is a general rule of thumb that smoke detectors should be inspected at least twice a year to make sure that they are still in working order. Changing the batteries is standard practice, but also be sure to check the expiry date to make sure that it is not within the next six months. If a smoke detector is over ten years old, then it should probably be replaced.

Experts also recommend making sure that everyone in the home knows what a smoke alarm sounds like, and to have a plan of escape in place in the event of a fire.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News