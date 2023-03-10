News Alerts Sign Up
-13.7 C
Yellowknife
Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsGNWT offering funding for 'healthy living' support in NWT communities
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

GNWT offering funding for ‘healthy living’ support in NWT communities

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has begun accepting applications from Indigenous governments, community governments, NGO’s and Social Services for the 2023 Healthy Choices Fund.

The fund is intended to support and encourage environments for healthy eating, active living and reduce substance use for children, seniors and their families. 

The Healthy Choices Fund is offering $400,000 to fund health promotion and prevention that support communities in the NWT as well as an additional $410,000 for senior communities to reduce the harms of alcohol use disorders. Between $10,000 and $75,000 of the fund is available per project.

Eligible projects must be in the NWT, engage and encourage community residents, strengthen partnerships that build sustainability and deliver education on healthy living.

Eligible costs covered by the fund include purchase and rentals for equipment, travel fees, staffing expenses and construction for traditional structures such as teepees and smoke houses.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News